Virtual AAPEX Experience Adds More Training To Schedule

Training sessions from Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) and WORLDPAC Technical Institute (WTI), ASE and Michelin have been added to the schedule for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3 – Nov. 5.

The new sessions are part of a comprehensive lineup of free technical and management training valued at hundreds of dollars and led by the industry’s most highly skilled and sought-after trainers. Training is geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors, although all aftermarket professionals are welcome to attend. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/register.

Training by CTI and WTI will include:

Ultrasonic Diagnostic Strategies: Enhance your Senses for a Faster, Safer Diagnostic Direction, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST); and

Diagnosing Difficult Fuel & Oil Deposit Related Driveability Concerns, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST).

ASE will offer three On Demand classes: