Virtual AAPEX Experience Adds More Training To Schedule

 

Training sessions from Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) and WORLDPAC Technical Institute (WTI), ASE and Michelin have been added to the schedule for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3 – Nov. 5.

The new sessions are part of a comprehensive lineup of free technical and management training valued at hundreds of dollars and led by the industry’s most highly skilled and sought-after trainers. Training is geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors, although all aftermarket professionals are welcome to attend. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/register.

Training by CTI and WTI will include:

  • Ultrasonic Diagnostic Strategies: Enhance your Senses for a Faster, Safer Diagnostic Direction, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST); and
  • Diagnosing Difficult Fuel & Oil Deposit Related Driveability Concerns, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., (EST).

ASE will offer three On Demand classes:about:blank

  • ASE Section 609 Update and Other MVAC Service News;
  • A New Path to Recertification – The ASE Renewal App; and
  • How to Successfully Establish an Effective CTE Advisory Committee. 

Michelin will offer: Secure Access to Vehicle Repair Data by the Aftermarket, Nov. 4, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., (EST). 

The Virtual AAPEX Experience will serve as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It will feature instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.

To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/. 

AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4. All inquiries should be directed to W.T. Glasgow Inc., (708) 226-1300, [email protected].

For additional information, visit the AAPEX 2020 FAQ page, https://www.aapexshow.com/faqs/.

