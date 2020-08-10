VIDEO: Your Business Needs A Health Check Too

You’re taking the necessary steps to make sure your workers and customers are healthy, but is your business getting the same attention? It’s time for a check-up. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

The subject of health is on everyone’s mind these days – to paraphrase the late, great Kenny Rogers, I just dropped in to see what condition your condition is in. Your business condition, that is.

Sure, you’re taking the necessary steps to make sure you, your employees and your customers have a safe business environment but is your business getting the same attention? Like most small-business owners, you may find yourself spending most of your time working “in” your business, rather than “on” it. It’s time for a check-up.

There are big-picture items and small — yet important — details that can get lost in the everyday goings-on of a shop. An annual business “health check” forces you to take a hard look at some items that you might not look at very often — or that you might even avoid all together.

Although the recent pandemic brought many challenges into sharp relief, the truth is, if you have up-to-date, accurate and complete information readily available you’ll more easily be able to apply for a loan, expand the business, acquire a business or, perhaps, even sell your business.

It’s important to know and have access to an assortment of essential business documents at a moment’s notice. Here are some key things you should assess every year. If you haven’t looked or evaluated these items in a long time, take time to do it. The health of your business is at stake.