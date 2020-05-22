It might be necessary to remove the inner fender liner to inspect some drive belts. Take a look around to make sure not only that the belt is in good condition, but the alternator and drive pulleys are in good condition. Pay special attention to seals, boots and exhaust heat shields. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how taking time to remove part for the fender liner can be a benefit for any inspection. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Video
VIDEO: Wheel Well Belt Inspections
Pay special attention to seals, boots and exhaust heat shields. This video is sponsored by Litens.
VIDEO: The Difference Between An OAD, OAP Alternator Pulley
VIDEO: Should You Use Anti-Seize On Spark Plugs?
VIDEO: Ride Height Specification As A Diagnostic Tool
VIDEO: Governing Drug Use In Your Shop