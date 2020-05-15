OAP and OAD decoupler pulleys wear over time and can fail completely. This can cause a no-charge condition or a noise complaint from the driver. In this video, Andrew Markel cuts into both OAP and OAD decoupler pulleys to show what wears out inside the housing. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Video
VIDEO: What Wears Inside A Decoupler Pulley?
