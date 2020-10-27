A spark plug is subjected to more than a 1,000 psi during combustion. Keeping the spark plug in the head involves a threads and surfaces in the head that create tension and force. If the surfaces have debris and oil it can change the levels of tension. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses what you need to know when you are tightening a spark plug.
Video
VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?
Here’s everything you need to know when tightening a spark plug. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
