VIDEO: Weak Battery? Don’t Reflash

Reflashing or reprogramming has become a required skill for more and more repairs. Early reflash procedures were short, and the amount of code exchanged was small. Today, there are more modules and larger files, changes that have increased the demands on a vehicle’s battery. Most vehicles and reprogrammers have a specific range of system voltage for the reprogramming procedure to take place. If the system voltage from the battery is too high or too low, procedure is aborted. The worst-case scenario is that module is damaged and becomes a brick.