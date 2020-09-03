Connect with us
VIDEO: Weak Battery? Don’t Reflash

 

A power supply to keep the voltage consistent is required.
Reflashing or reprogramming has become a required skill for more and more repairs. Early reflash procedures were short, and the amount of code exchanged was small. Today, there are more modules and larger files, changes that have increased the demands on a vehicle’s battery. Most vehicles and reprogrammers have a specific range of system voltage for the reprogramming procedure to take place. If the system voltage from the battery is too high or too low, procedure is aborted. The worst-case scenario is that module is damaged and becomes a brick. 

A power supply to keep the system voltage consistent is a required piece of equipment to perform a reflash procedure. Trying to do this with a weak battery, can cost you time and money.

