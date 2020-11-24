VIDEO: WD-40 ‘Brake Away’ Torque

Nothing can slow down a brake job more than a stuck, stripped, damaged or broken nut or bolt. Some technicians think defensively and buy special wrenches, extractors and drill bits.

But, some techs are thinking proactively with penetrants to avoid damaging a fastener.

The superior performing formula of WD-40 Specialist Penetrant easily loosens rust-to-metal bonds and frees stuck, frozen or rusted metal parts.

It does this with capillary action and its engineered lubricity to get between the threads of a fastener. This reduces the amount of torque needed to remove a fastener

By reducing the torque, you minimize the possibility of rounding off the heads of bolts and screws, it can also lower the chances of snapping studs or stripping the threads.

Take this brake hose fitting, for example …

If you tried to turn it without a penetrant, you might round off the lugs, even with a flare wrench.

Worse yet! You might twist the hard brake line and kink it. If this happens, you will have to order a new brake line or fabricate it. The same goes for power steering lines.

Also, look at this bleeder screw! It is mounted in an aluminum caliper, and galvanic corrosion has set in! If it snaps off, you can remove it with an extractor, but you might damage the threads in the caliper. For hard-to-reach applications, WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with Flexible Straw and its superior performance can be used to free stuck parts without having to take anything apart to reach the area – helping you get the job done RIGHT faster.