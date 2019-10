Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Online service information is like having access to an entire library in the repair bay. Navigating the service information like a book can cause you to miss critical information like TSBs and user generated content. Andrew Markel covers how to use the search function to find more information faster. Sponsored by ProDemand from Mitchell1.