Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

How do you determine if a vehicle is ADAS capable? Determining if the car has a camera, radar or other sensors can save time estimating and completing a repair. Andrew Markel shows how to find the information for the ADAS systems and components in the service information. Sponsored by ProDemand from Mitchell1.