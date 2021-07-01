Connect with us
VIDEO: Using a Community to Confirm a Diagnosis

 

Diagnostic community help can be a great tool in your shop.This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
Having a fellow technician help you think through a diagnosis of a vehicle can be invaluable. But, what if you can’t find one at your shop? Some service information databases have developed communities of technicians to help you with a fix. Inside these communities are confirmed repairs and diagnostic from previous threads and you can start a new thread on your problem.

In this video, Andrew Markel covers how he used a community to confirm an inoperative A/C Compressor.

This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems

