VIDEO: Use OE-Specified Oil With High-Mileage Engines

The finishes of this crankshaft journal and engine bearing look like glass don’t they? Highly polished, they fit together like a glove.

Click Here to Read More

Unfortunately, as smooth as these surfaces appear, without proper lubrication they’ll grind against each other like sandpaper on corduroy, causing catastrophic engine failure.

Even the most highly polished metal surfaces are actually very rough. Microscopically, the metal is composed of peaks and valleys – and as engines wear past 75,000 miles, the metal can break off and get even deeper and rougher. Without something to protect them, engine parts will wear down, causing reduced gas mileage, lower horsepower and reduced engine life.

Wear and tear really starts taking its toll on your customers’ engines at around 75,000 miles. Because the average age of the cars on the road today is nearly 12 years, and 60 percent of them are considered high mileage vehicles it’s all the more critical to begin giving engines special care at 75,000 miles – they’re going to need it to help them go another 125,000 miles.

Here’s what you’ll probably start noticing in engines when a car hits middle age. The various rubber gaskets and seals shrink and harden, which may cause oil leaks that force your customer to add oil and clean their driveway at the very least.

High-mileage motor oils are specially created using a blend of natural and synthetic oils or even more robust base of entirely synthetic oil as their foundation. These purpose-formulated lubricants contain seal conditioners to rejuvenates gasket material, filling the gaps that opened when they shrank and hardened.