VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

The dual-clutch transmission is gaining in popularity. In addition to the established automatic transmissions and the continuously variable transmission, the double clutch has achieved an increasing market share in recent years and the trend is rising. It enables comfortable gear changes without as much parasitic drag as you would have with an automatic transmission, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions that you would expect from a manual transmission.
Its operating principles may be complex but are easily explained.
