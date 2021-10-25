 VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate
VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

Understanding Dual Mass Flywheels (VIDEO)

Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Video)
Video

VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

 

Don’t be overwhelmed by dual-clutch systems. This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.

The dual-clutch transmission is gaining in popularity. In addition to the established automatic transmissions and the continuously variable transmission, the double clutch has achieved an increasing market share in recent years and the trend is rising. It enables comfortable gear changes without as much parasitic drag as you would have with an automatic transmission, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions that you would expect from a manual transmission.

Its operating principles may be complex but are easily explained.

This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.

