With the shift to working remotely and a reduction in driven miles, your customer may be tempted to put one of their vehicles into hibernation for the short-term

Click Here to Read More

Today we’ll cover 5 aspects of hibernation that adversely affect vehicles and what you can do to help your customers keep their cars in top condition.

Battery

With today’s vehicles constantly drawing power to their modules a battery can quickly be drained. Without the regular power cycling that occurs during normal driving, the battery will lose its charge and can experience sulfating. A sulfated battery may not be brought back to life with a charge. Now your customer is looking at an unneeded tow and battery, potentially costing them several hundred dollars.

Rodents

While they can be pretty cute to some, these furry little friends can wreak havoc on a car’s electrical system and interior by chewing through the insulation and seat covers. Additionally, they’ll build nests along with storing up their food and could create a whole host of other issues

Tires

Like any other component, tires need regular attention. Air loss is one of the most common issues and a tire that is left stationary can develop flat spots.

Next time the car is driven a vibration may be present. In extreme cases, the flat spots may not go away when the vehicle is put back into service. In turn, a new set of rubber may be required.