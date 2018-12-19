VIDEO: Three Tips For Engine Replacement
Andrew Markel discusses engine replacement after a failure, and three important components to focus on with the remanufactured engine. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
