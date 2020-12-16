Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Most cars today have a warning light designed to give a visual signal of low oil pressure. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement

Let’s face it – your customers don’t always pay attention to the lights on their dashboard. There’s one in particular that they SHOULD know about and ignoring it could cause severe engine damage.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Most cars today have a warning light designed to give a visual signal of low oil pressure. Low oil pressure is serious, because pressurized oil is necessary to properly separate the highly loaded parts of the engine and prevent excessive wear.

The warning light and oil pressure switch work together – the switch has electrical contacts that are closed when the oil pressure is below 5 psi. When the engine isn’t running and the ignition switch is turned on, the light comes on. Once the engine is started, proper oil pressure will compress the diaphragm in the pressure switch and open the contacts which will cause the light to go off.

If the warning light remains on for more than a second or two after the engine is started, shut the engine off immediately. First, check to see that there’s enough oil in the crankcase. If the light stays on when the oil level is normal, there are a number of possible causes.

• The pressure switch could be faulty

• The wiring between the pressure switch and the warning light could be grounded

• The pump may have lost its prime due to a faulty pump or clogged suction strainer.

• A faulty pressure regulating valve could be dumping all of the oil back into the crankcase.

The oil pressure light is your first signal that there is a problem – failure to investigate the reason will lead to bigger problems.

This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Hiring Millennials

Video: VIDEO: What Is The Amp Hour Rating Of A Battery?

Video: VIDEO: WD-40 ‘Brake Away’ Torque

Video: VIDEO: OSHA Inspections

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored

on

VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

on

VIDEO: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

on

VIDEO: Don't Use 'Some Tools' To Install A Belt
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

News: AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

Video: VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Sponsored Content: Decreased vehicle use, onset of winter amplify importance of quality filtration

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect