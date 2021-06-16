Connect with us
VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

 

Variable Valve Timing or VVT is a technology that has been around for almost 20 years. This video is sponsored by NGK and NTK.
Variable Valve Timing or VVT is a technology that has been around for almost 20 years. The technology allows the engine management software to control when the intake and exhaust valves open. It is like having multiple camshaft grinds for the same engine. Too many technicians, how the variable valve timing system moves the position of the camshafts is a mystery because the phasers and oil control solenoid valves are sealed. But, in this video we cover how the camshaft phaser and oil control solenoid components work together.

This video is sponsored by NGK and NTK.

