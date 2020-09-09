Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: The Right Amount Of Torque For An Oil Change

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

When tightening the oil filter or drain plug, more torque does not mean a tighter seal. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Advertisement

The sign of an experienced technician is not how much torque they can apply to an oil filter or drain plug, but if they can apply the correct levels of torque. When tightening the oil filter or drain plug, more torque does not mean a tighter seal. In fact, too much force can cause a leak. In this video, Andrew Markel covers the correct procedures for oil filter and drain plug installation. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Weak Battery? Don’t Reflash

Video: VIDEO: K-Seal The Coolant Leak Repair Specialists

Video: VIDEO: Belt Failure Due To Crankshaft Pulley

Video: VIDEO: Understanding The Path Of Least Resistance

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: The Right Amount Of Torque For An Oil Change

on

VIDEO: Understanding Coil-On-Plug Wiring Connectors

on

VIDEO: Intermittent Ignition Coil Failures

on

VIDEO: Five Tips To Direct Mail Mastery
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Coil-On-Plug Wiring Connectors

Video: VIDEO: The Right Amount Of Torque For An Oil Change

Oil: Oil Filter Inspection

Heating / Cooling: Mini Cooper Water Pump Service

Diagnostics: Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect