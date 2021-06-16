VIDEO: The Purple Cow

Your eyes must be playing tricks on you, but there it is – a purple cow in the middle of the herd. What do you do now? You stop, of course, and Take a selfie with the cow! Post it on your favorite social media pages! Call your friends and tell them about the remarkable sight you have just come upon!

The next thing you know they’re doing the same thing. When there is something remarkable we talk about it. Here’s the big question though – who’s talking about you and your shop?

You have:

A Remarkable team – Check

Top of the line equipment – Check

5-star reputation – Check

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – you know your competitors can’t touch your investment or expertise. However, in the average customer’s mind, repair shops are pretty similar. So what are you doing to let the customer know what is remarkable about you, your team, and your shop?