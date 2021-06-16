Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: The Purple Cow

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Define what sets your shop apart from the rest. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Imagine this – you’re cruising down your favorite country road passing fields full of cows. There are Black cows, brown cows, big cows, little cows, purple cows…Wait…what ?

Advertisement

Your eyes must be playing tricks on you, but there it is – a purple cow in the middle of the herd. What do you do now? You stop, of course, and Take a selfie with the cow! Post it on your favorite social media pages! Call your friends and tell them about the remarkable sight you have just come upon!

The next thing you know they’re doing the same thing. When there is something remarkable we talk about it. Here’s the big question though – who’s talking about you and your shop?

You have:

A Remarkable team –  Check

Top of the line equipment – Check

5-star reputation – Check

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg – you know your competitors can’t touch your investment or expertise. However, in the average customer’s mind, repair shops are pretty similar. So what are you doing to let the customer know what is remarkable about you, your team, and your shop?

Advertisement

One of your missions as a shop owner should be to get above the day-to-day operations and define what sets you apart. Then get it out there for your customers to see and tell all their friends. Seth Godin, author of the best selling business book, “Purple Cow,” says “You are either a Purple Cow or you are not. You are either remarkable or invisible! Make your choice.”

You have the opportunity to be outstanding in your field. Don’t hesitate to celebrate what makes you exceptional.

I’m Vic Tarasik. Thanks for watching

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Theft

Video: VIDEO: Power Steering Pump Flush And Fill

Video: VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Failure Patterns

Video: VIDEO: What Happens When An ABS WSS Fails?

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: The Purple Cow

on

VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

on

VIDEO: Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles

on

VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

Video: VIDEO: Brake Jobs On Hybrid Vehicles

Video: VIDEO: Replacing All The Injectors

Video: VIDEO: The Purple Cow

Video: VIDEO: Can a Weak Battery Cause EPS Problems?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Ball Joints

Sponsored Content

Don’t Forget About Ignition When It’s Time for Road Trip Tune-Ups

Sponsored Content

Fight the Engine Effects of Stop-and-Go Traffic

Sponsored Content

Blown Head Gasket Repair on a Ford Diesel Engine
Connect
UnderhoodService