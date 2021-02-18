VIDEO: The Importance Of DVI

Whether it’s between technicians, or the service adviser and customers, or technicians and the shop owner, communication is key to a successful day and, by extension, a successful shop. But with COVID-19 at the forefront of people’s minds and social distancing a must, how can your shop communicate well with your customers?

Trust is more important than ever, and your customers want the assurance that their safety is as important to you as it is to them. Digital vehicle inspections – or DVIs – offer safe, socially distant, clear and convenient communication that allows customers to make educated decisions and plan for future repairs. They can see their vehicle’s condition, eliminating questions about the necessity of certain service.

DVIs provide the transparency and trust your customers need. Photos, videos, notes – all offer clear and concise information and explanations to customers in real time.

A DVI is like a three-step support mechanism for ONE, connecting with customers and showing them the importance of the repairs you recommend with TWO visual proof of why it should be done and THREE showing the quality of the repair once it’s done. Offering customers a log of pictures also lets them to see for themselves how parts wear over time. This both educates your customer and also builds their trust in your shop – likely, they’ll be more open to the repairs your shop recommends.

And just as likely, with information from your DVI texted to them, they’ll make a decision right away. Data shows that it takes someone an average of three hours to return a voicemail vs three minutes to respond to a text message. Imagine how that can improve workflow and productivity within a shop.