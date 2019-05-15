Original Video/Oil
ago

VIDEO: The Dipstick Can Tell A Lot About A Vehicle

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: The Dipstick Can Tell A Lot About A Vehicle

VIDEO: Diagnosing Overheating Issues

TPMS Service Opportunities: The 656-Million Sensor Market

VIDEO: Make Your Customer Trust You And Not The Internet

VIDEO: Theta Engine Crankshaft Recall And What It Means To The Technician

Hyundai/Kia Theta Engine Inspection Essentials

The Next Evolution Of Fuel Injection

VIDEO: Theta Engine Crankshaft Recall And What It Means To The Technician

TPMS Service Opportunities: The 656-Million Sensor Market

VIDEO: Diagnosing Overheating Issues

Andrew Markel tells how just looking at the dipstick can tell a lot about how a customer has maintained a vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article