Over the past 15 months the word “social” has come to take on a different meaning. “Social Distancing” may be the most disappointing oxymoron since “Working Vacation.”
But where distance has driven us apart, social media has, in many cases, brought us closer together.
COVID 19 has hurt business through canceled events, lack of community and economic hardship, but it has helped in growing social media and the online presence of businesses. With the pandemic nearing its end, staying in touch with customers safely will still be vital. And social media is the perfect way to do that.
If you ramped up your social media presence during the pandemic, continue to work on keeping that activity going.
Put out content related to the auto repairs you specialize in and collect as many customer testimonials you can.
Social media platforms are mostly free to use and will help customers feel safe and connected to your shop. Frequent posts and updates will also help customers know what safety measures you have in place and those that you’ve lifted for when they do enter the shop.
Be present online and create a safe connection with customers during and after their service. Stay true to your business values and put your customers first.
Don’t just stick to the trends but study your target audience and how they think and why they would need their vehicle fixed. Knowing your target market will also help you figure out what to post and what to advertise.
Take advantage of social media and how it can help boost your business. Stay consistent and understand the last thing you want to do is try to get everybody while forgetting about the core audience that make up the persona of the person who is most likely to visit your shop.
The shops that survived and thrived during the pandemic pivoted to meet their customers changing needs. The shops that will continue to thrive will continue to meet these changing priorities.
Social media can be an excellent tool to stay in touch with clients, while also marketing your business. After all is said and done with the Covid-19 pandemic, social media will continue to be a way for business to communicate with their customers.
