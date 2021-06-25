Over the past 15 months the word “social” has come to take on a different meaning. “Social Distancing” may be the most disappointing oxymoron since “Working Vacation.”

But where distance has driven us apart, social media has, in many cases, brought us closer together.

COVID 19 has hurt business through canceled events, lack of community and economic hardship, but it has helped in growing social media and the online presence of businesses. With the pandemic nearing its end, staying in touch with customers safely will still be vital. And social media is the perfect way to do that.

If you ramped up your social media presence during the pandemic, continue to work on keeping that activity going.

Put out content related to the auto repairs you specialize in and collect as many customer testimonials you can.

Social media platforms are mostly free to use and will help customers feel safe and connected to your shop. Frequent posts and updates will also help customers know what safety measures you have in place and those that you’ve lifted for when they do enter the shop.