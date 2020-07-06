VIDEO: The Benefits Of Service Reminders

Even the most organized person sometimes misses an appointment – what about the rest of us? People have a lot on their minds right now – your reminders about service might give them a little peace of mind. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

Click Here to Read More

Don’t think of reminders as a nuisance to your customers – they’ll appreciate your thoughtfulness if they receive a reminder from you that it’s time to get their brakes checked, that they need to get that oil change or that it’s time for their 30,000-mile checkup.

Here are five reasons why service reminders are a device you should have in your customer-service toolbox:

Create Repeat Customers

If you know their maintenance schedule, they came to your shop before. So, they like you … and they like that they’re receiving those service reminders. The faster and easier it is to make a maintenance appointment with your shop, the more likely that customer will keep coming back.

Reinforce Your Shop’s Brand

A carefully prepared and planned service reminder is a statement that your business is open and ready to handle any repair. Your business is your brand. Cultivating not only new customers but also taking care of existing customers is critical for successful long-term growth.

It’s a Service

Outside of their home, your customer’s vehicle is the biggest and most important purchase they’ve made. Taking proper care of this purchase isn’t just another appointment on their calendar. It means getting as many miles out of that car as possible while being safe.