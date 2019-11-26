VIDEO: The Battery Replacement Step You Always Forget

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Battery replacement is one of the most common repairs performed by a shop, but some late-model vehicles require more than just attaching the cables and hold-downs. Many require an extra procedure to be performed with a scan tool to reset the battery monitors for the power management system. This video will also cover how Ford vehicles determine the state of charge of the battery so it can alert the driver to a potential no-start situation. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.