Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Testing The Battery Every Season Is Important

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The battery can be damaged just as easily by heat as by cold. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Ask any battery supplier when their busiest days are and you’ll find out sales peak on the coldest day and the warmest day of the year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Why? The battery can be damaged just as easily by heat as by cold – either way, if this happens it can leave a driver stranded.

Andrew Markel explains that battery inspections are critical to ensuring your customers are able to complete their road trip.

During any spring or summer inspection, always take a temperature reading of the battery to determine its strength – remember, Cold Cranking Amps are measured at 0° and Cranking Amps are measured at 32° F. If your shop is between 72° and 80°, it may give an overly optimistic rating of the battery. That’s why you need a proper tester that tests the capacity of the battery and can compensate for the battery’s overall condition.

Andrew Markel explains that battery inspections are critical to ensuring your customers are able to complete their road trip.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Keeping Up With Variable Valve Timing

Video: VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement

Video: VIDEO: A Better Way To Check Wheel Bearings For Play

Video: VIDEO: Brake Pad Wear Sensors And How They Work

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Testing The Battery Every Season Is Important

on

VIDEO: Your Customers' Cars Need Regular Attention

on

VIDEO: Staying In Your Prime During Oil Change Time

on

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Light Information
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Testing The Battery Every Season Is Important

News: Industry, ASE Education Foundation Offer Free Training

News: Obituary: IndyCar Legend Bobby Unser, 87

Featured: How Supply Chain Challenges Built Stronger Relationships

Internal Engine: Honda Oil System Inspection Procedures

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Testing The Battery Every Season Is Important

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Control Arms

Sponsored Content

Earn Customer Trust with Ideal Spark Plugs for GDI Engines

Sponsored Content

Prevent Premature Jeep JK Part Wear with Ball Joint Upgrades
Connect
UnderhoodService