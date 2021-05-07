VIDEO: Testing The Battery Every Season Is Important

Ask any battery supplier when their busiest days are and you’ll find out sales peak on the coldest day and the warmest day of the year.

Why? The battery can be damaged just as easily by heat as by cold – either way, if this happens it can leave a driver stranded.

Andrew Markel explains that battery inspections are critical to ensuring your customers are able to complete their road trip.

During any spring or summer inspection, always take a temperature reading of the battery to determine its strength – remember, Cold Cranking Amps are measured at 0° and Cranking Amps are measured at 32° F. If your shop is between 72° and 80°, it may give an overly optimistic rating of the battery. That’s why you need a proper tester that tests the capacity of the battery and can compensate for the battery’s overall condition.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.