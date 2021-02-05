VIDEO: Staying Connected To Your Customers

For everyone of us, COVID-19 has impacted business to some degree. From cancelled events, lack of community interaction, economic hardship and sickness, it has been harder than every to keep in contact with customers.

I’m Doug Kaufman. Look at the words that have entered casual conversation recently – Social Distancing, Contactless Interaction. They seem to fly in the face of what we’ve come to expect is needed to do business.

And yet, through it all, social media and the online presence of business are thriving. Staying in touch with customers in a contact-free society is vital, and social media is the perfect way to do that.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest are, for the most part, free and easy to use and can help customers feel safe and connected to your shop.

Of course, saying it’s simple and feeling it’s simple aren’t necessarily the same thing. Luckily, help is out there, so that you can not only understand who your audience is and what message they need to hear, but also how they want to be reached. Do you understand the importance of social media analytics? Don’t worry – once you get the hang of who your customers are, you’ll e able to create the perfect social media plan to reach more people just like them.

Frequent posts and updates can do more than just reach new customers, they can assure your existing customers that you have their interest at heart. Be present online and create a safe connection with customers during and after their service. Let them know what safety measures you have put into place for when they do enter the shop. Social media can help bridge that new distance between shops and customers.