VIDEO: Stabilizing And Increasing Your Car Count (Part 1)

When it comes to increasing a shop’s car count, many shop owners try to put it all on their shoulders. In reality, boosting your car count is a total team effort.

It starts with a solid foundation. Technicians need to produce quality work that leads to satisfied customers who will come back to your shop – and refer their friends. Your service advisors have to be courteous, presentable and knowledgeable. And your waiting and reception areas need to be pristine. Josh Cable describes what your shop should have to keeping your customers coming back.

This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio. This is Part 1 of a two-part series.