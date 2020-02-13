Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: Stabilizing And Increasing Your Car Count (Part 1)

It starts with a solid foundation. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Advertisement
 

on

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When it comes to increasing a shop’s car count, many shop owners try to put it all on their shoulders. In reality, boosting your car count is a total team effort.

It starts with a solid foundation. Technicians need to produce quality work that leads to satisfied customers who will come back to your shop – and refer their friends. Your service advisors have to be courteous, presentable and knowledgeable. And your waiting and reception areas need to be pristine. Josh Cable describes what your shop should have to keeping your customers coming back.

This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio. This is Part 1 of a two-part series.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Stabilizing And Increasing Your Car Count (Part 1)

on

VIDEO: Turbocharger Wastegate Actuator Service

on

VIDEO: Cartridge Oil Filter Replacement

on

VIDEO: To Gap Or Not To Gap Spark Plugs
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Hot Wheels Legends Tour Is Back

News: IMR Inc. Publishes Top Challenges For Shops, Techs

Video: VIDEO: Turbocharger Wastegate Actuator Service

Video: VIDEO: Stabilizing And Increasing Your Car Count (Part 1)

Engine: How Belts, Tensioners And Misfires Are Connected

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Engine

VIDEO: Carbon Deposits On Direct Injection Engines

Video

VIDEO: Can A Gasket Change Torque Specifications?

Electronic

VIDEO: Decoupler Pulleys

Video

VIDEO: The Dirty Truth About Clogged Cabin Air Filters
Connect