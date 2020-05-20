The professional makes mistakes, but they acknowledge they made a mistake and they know how to repair the mistake. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses a recent mistake he made installing a spark plug and how he recovered. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
VIDEO: Spark Plug Mistakes And Recovery
What sets a part a professional technician from an amateur? This video is sponsored by Autolite.
