Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Spark Plug Electrode Wear And The Shape Of The Tip

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

We discuss how wear due to plasma erosion can change firing voltages. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Advertisement

The gap between the electrodes of the spark plug is like a resistor. As the gap increases, the resistance increases. Even the shape of the electrode can change the resistance between the two electrodes. In this video we discuss how wear due to plasma erosion can change firing voltages. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Five Ways To Sell Preventive Maintenance

Video: VIDEO: Should You Lower Your Marketing Budget To Save Money?

Video: VIDEO: Your Best Customer Is Your Current Customer

Video: VIDEO: Mileage, Age And Conditions Matter For Belt Replacement

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Spark Plug Electrode Wear And The Shape Of The Tip

on

VIDEO: Checking For Spark Inside And Outside The Engine

on

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

on

VIDEO: Maintenance Module Walkthrough
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Electrode Wear And The Shape Of The Tip

Engine: Be Careful When Replacing That Diesel Air Filter

News: Dana Expands Victor Reinz Coverage For Import Nameplates

Sponsored Content: Questions You Should Start Asking Customers in the New Normal

Products: CRC Parts Washer: Tackle Tough Jobs without Harmful Solvents

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect