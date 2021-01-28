VIDEO: Small Changes Can Have Big Impacts To Your Business

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” said philosopher George Santayana in 1905. Now that we’ve had more than a century of even more past, are there lessons we’ve learned from 2020 that can help us not make the same mistakes again?

I’m Doug Kaufman with ShopOwner. You know, 2020 has been, in many ways, a year worth forgetting, but as Santayana suggests, you can always learn something. We all learned to be adaptable, flexible and patient, traits that will continue to be important parts of our future.

Whether we’ve realized it or not, business has changed over the years in many ways – some subtle, some dramatic. The dramatic ones that get all the attention – the big, loud, life-altering conditions that signal cosmic shifts in direction and the quiet, precise changes that actually make a real difference.

This time of year, it can be tempting to make New Years’ resolutions – things we’re going to do to make ourselves better. I’ve got my annual list ready to go – and there it goes. Some of our demands for perfection from ourselves turn out to be impossible to accomplish, so we get frustrated and start eating that entire holiday fruitcake without even realizing. Are your goals for success in business equally as challenging?

Instead of setting unrealistic expectations, start with things you can accomplish. Are you using technology in your shop effectively? Is your shop management system configured with the best software modules?