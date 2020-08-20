One of the essential steps in the repair process is checking in the customer and their vehicle. If you can reduce redundant questions and data entry, it allows the service writer to focus on the customer and their needs. The keys to curing check-in problems could already be at your shop. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
VIDEO: Simplifying And Maximizing Customer And Vehicle Check-In
