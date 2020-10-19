Connect with us
VIDEO: Should You Lower Your Marketing Budget To Save Money?

 



Is it time to save for a rainy day by reducing your marketing budget? This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Business is tough – times are uncertain. Should shop owners save money by cutting back on their dollars for marketing, advertising and training? Doug Kaufman and Vic Tarasik discuss what makes it an expense and what makes it an investment.  This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.









