VIDEO: Shop Owners Deal With Coronavirus

As the Coronavirus spreads around the globe, businesses are beginning to tighten up their health and safety protocols. We wanted to find out first hand how the Coronavirus is affecting our industry.

Leigh Anne Best, director of marketing at Mighty Auto Pro, talked to us about how the Coronavirus is impacting business. She describes the actions they are taking within the shop to prevent any spread of disease while keeping customers’ minds at ease.

We want to hear from you! If your shop is seeing a change in business from any aspect of the supply chain or is doing anything to prevent the Coronavirus, please email us at [email protected].