Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: Shop Owners Deal With Coronavirus

If your shop is seeing a change in business or is doing anything to prevent the Coronavirus, let us know!
Advertisement
 

on

As the Coronavirus spreads around the globe, businesses are beginning to tighten up their health and safety protocols. We wanted to find out first hand how the Coronavirus is affecting our industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Leigh Anne Best, director of marketing at Mighty Auto Pro, talked to us about how the Coronavirus is impacting business. She describes the actions they are taking within the shop to prevent any spread of disease while keeping customers’ minds at ease.

We want to hear from you! If your shop is seeing a change in business from any aspect of the supply chain or is doing anything to prevent the Coronavirus, please email us at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Shop Owners Deal With Coronavirus

on

VIDEO: Inspecting Spark Plug Appearance

on

VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

on

VIDEO: Cooling System Changes In Technology
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Inspecting Spark Plug Appearance

Video: VIDEO: Shop Owners Deal With Coronavirus

Products: WORX Gloves And Shop Safety Supplies For 2020

Products: Pinpoint Precision With Snap-on’s Thermal Laser

Products: GMB Timing Belt Kit Program Now Available

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Video

VIDEO: To Gap Or Not To Gap Spark Plugs

Video

VIDEO: Guess The Spark Plug Replacement Interval

Video

VIDEO: Damaging Engine Gaskets Due To Over Pressurization

Video

VIDEO: Can A Gasket Change Torque Specifications?
Connect