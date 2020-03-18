Connect with us

VIDEO: Servicing R-1234YF A/C Systems

Always check the refrigerant label to learn what should be in the system. This video is sponsored by MAHLE.
In this video, we discuss the tools and training required to service R-1234yf.

The service ports for R-1234yf still use the protective external caps, but the caps are new and use the new diameter and threads. Your service and test equipment and the refrigerant tanks must have the correct connectors to match and connect to the new ports. Shops will need to purchase new manifold gauges, recovery machines, etc., to service these systems. Always check the refrigerant label to learn what should be in the system. SAE J2843 requires that all recovery/recycle/recharge machines built for use with HFO-1234yf to have either an integrated refrigerant identifier that complies with SAE J2927. With lower system charge amounts for R-1234yf, better system integrity and virtually no leakage, the amount of refrigerant needed won’t be the same as in the past. This could mean that refrigerant “top-offs” are also a thing of the past. This video is sponsored by MAHLE.

