VIDEO: Replacement Spark Selection

 

You have choices when selecting a replacement spark plug. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
There’s a commonly held belief in the automotive industry that it’s best to use the exact same OE spark plugs that came in an engine when it comes time to replace them. This is completely understandable. It certainly makes sense that the manufacturer would know best. But, you have choices when selecting a replacement spark plug. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

