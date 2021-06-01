You can’t get to the end of a journey without taking that first important step. When dealing with your customer’s car, that first step seems so simple –yet can cause no end of headaches.

Click Here to Read More

Roman statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero said “The beginnings of all things are small” –obviously, Cicero never had to deal with a 17-character Vehicle Identification Number.

The identifying code for each vehicle –the car’s DNA, if you will – the VIN can help tell you almost everything you need to know about a car’s history. That is, if you get the numbers right. Let’s be honest, the VIN is located in multiple places on a vehicle, so getting a VIN into your system shouldn’t be difficult – yet sometimes it is.

Has this ever happened to you?

You walk out to the parking lot with a customer on a rainy morning and as she’s describing the new noise the car was making on her way to your shop, you’re quickly jotting down the VIN on a scrap of paper or a note pad. Once you walk back to your computer you notice that raindrops have smudged some of the paper. Is that a 1 or an L? Is that a 4 or a Y?