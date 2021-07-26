Connect with us
VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

 

CTR maintenance-free ball joints are a safe, quiet and reliable replacement option.
No one thinks about their hip and shoulder joints until it becomes a problem. The joints in our body allow a free range of movement and give us the ability to throw a baseball or run in a marathon.https://sample.dragonforms.com/cm_cta_option_1?pk=inline2021a&r=&oly_anon_id=b5836b43-b8fa-4936-95c3-62f282076bf5

The ball joints in your car act the same and provide the movement your suspension needs to carry heavier loads and to travel over all kinds of surfaces such as potholes, uneven terrain and over rocks and bumps. They allow tire to stay in constant contact with the road surface, allowing wheels to move up or down, depending on the surface. The ball joints allow a wheel to stay in constant contact with these uneven surfaces while continuing to steer.

So when it’s time to replace the ball joints on a vehicle, you want to recommend a quality-manufactured part that will restore the movement that your customer’s front steering and suspension need to operate safely.

This video is sponsored by CTR. Find CTR on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctr-america.

