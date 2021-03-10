Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The best solution for safety and handling, is to restore all four corners. This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.
Advertisement

When your customer comes in with a broken spring, a damaged strut, should you get him back on the road as soon as possible, or should you do the job the right way? It doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the convenience of loaded struts, you can get your customers back on the road with a minimum of hassle. These preassembled parts include the coil spring, the strut mount, and all the hardware needed to do the job. They’ll save your technician valuable installation time. And, from the right supplier, the assemblies will be tuned to restore your customer’s vehicle to OE performance.

But should you recommend replacing only the damaged unit, two assemblies side to side or all four? That’s where your professional expertise comes into play.

A customer may expect that you can replace only the damaged corner, but for safety’s sake that’s unlikely to be a good solution. Yes, they’ll save money, but you’re letting them drive an unstable vehicle. The new corner will have a different spring than the other corners and the components are not engineered together.

You CAN replace the damaged unit along with its counterpart on the other side – this evens things out side to side but always check to be sure that the ride height of the older components still meets OE specifications. Otherwise, your customer may end up with a squatting back end, or a hunching front end.

Advertisement

The best solution for your customer’s safety and handling, is to restore all four corners with a strut assembly that’s been designed to OE specifications, and one that’s been designed and TUNED specifically for that vehicle model. This ensures that you’ll have matching spring rates on all four corners.

The quality of the components within that assembly and especially the quality of the coil spring. If a replacement loaded strut assembly has springs made of poor-quality steel, or springs that don’t match the rate of the OE springs, it could have an adverse impact on ride height, which affects wheel alignment, tire wear and handling. Weak springs can affect both camber and caster, which could result in a steering pull, a change in steering effort, or return or uneven tire wear. Poor-quality, improperly coated steel springs are also at increased risk of breakage and spring failure.

When you restore the vehicle to its factory specifications, you’ll create a very stable ride, thanks to consistent engineering and quality components. It’ll be a win-win for both of you – Your customer will drive away with a brand-new suspension, and you’ll sleep easy knowing you gave them and their family a safe ride. This video is sponsored by The Network Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Growth Requires Ongoing Training

Video: VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Preload And Load Paths

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Catalytic Converter Problems

Video: VIDEO: Methods Of Training

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

on

VIDEO: Tips For Getting Vehicles Out Of Hibernation

on

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

on

VIDEO: Oil Filter Improvements Over Time
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

Products: GSX Cabinets and Chests from GEARWRENCH Optimize Tool Storage

Products: ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

News: ALI Introduces Check360 Certified Lift Inspection, New Label

Video: VIDEO: Tips For Getting Vehicles Out Of Hibernation

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Tips For Getting Vehicles Out Of Hibernation

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

In a pandemic-influenced world, driving habits may have changed, but not vehicle needs
Connect
UnderhoodService