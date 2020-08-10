You’ve heard this from us for years – don’t forget to tell your customers how much you appreciate them. Many of you have made that an integral part of your training procedure. Have you told your employees you appreciate them? It’s one of the easiest ways to boost morale. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Video
VIDEO: Recognizing Employee Milestones And Accomplishments
Have you told your employees you appreciate them? This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Click Here to Read More