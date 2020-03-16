Connect with us

VIDEO: Realizing What Your Customers Need

Donny Seyfer talks with Doug Kaufman in a video podcast to discuss things shop owners may be doing that don’t make sense today. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
The biggest thing you can do as a shop owner is to take a step back and realize who your customers are and exactly what they need.

Donny Seyfer, co-owner of Seyfer Automotive Inc. in Wheat Ridge, CO, Executive Officer for the National Automotive Service Task Force and immediate past chairman of the Automotive Service Association, the largest association in the US representing independent repair shop owners sits down with Babcox Media’s Doug Kaufman in a video podcast to discuss things shop owners may be doing that don’t make sense today. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

