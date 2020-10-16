You have probably seen reality car repair show where the mechanic spays carb or brake cleaner in the intake and the car starts. A commercial break later the fuel pump is replaced and the car runs. Well, the reality is that for technicians working on a car this almost never works. In this video, we discuss the necessary tools for curing a fuel delivery problem. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Video
VIDEO: Real Fuel Pump Diagnostics For Pros
The reality is that for technicians working on a car this almost never works. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Click Here to Read More