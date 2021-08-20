Connect with us
VIDEO: Properly Cleaning Out The Fuel Tank

 

on

Joe Keene shows you how to properly clean a fuel tank. This video is sponsored by Carter.
CC: Many variables contribute to fuel pump failures. One of the most common culprits, especially when a replacement fuel pump stops working shortly after installation, is a dirty fuel tank. It is critical that contaminants and loose debris, including rust and sediment, are removed prior to fuel pump installation as they can clog the filter, jam the turbine pump, or significantly reduce fuel flow due to build-up.

The single most important way to prevent this is to ensure you start the fuel pump repair process with a clean fuel tank.

You can do this by following these step-by-step instructions provided by Carter for proper fuel tank cleaning:

Start by draining all fuel from the tank with an approved container or a fuel caddy.

Check the appropriate service manual for instructions on removing the fuel tank and carefully lower the tank down from under the vehicle.

Clean the area where the pump is being removed from with a brush.

Remove fuel pump from tank and avoid letting residual debris fall into the tank.

Insert a hose into the fuel tank and begin pouring a stream of clean, hot water.

While water is filling, spray a mild detergent into the tank.

If the opening allows, use a brush to loosen debris from the sides of the tank.

Stop the stream of water.

Swish the water around to ensure all debris has been captured.

Dump the dirty contaminated water out into a pan, being sure to capture any liquids.

Further wipe the tank out with a lint-free cloth.

Dry the fuel tank completely with compressed air.

Inspect the tank for rust or physical damage; if present, the tank must be repaired or replaced.

Add fuel line antifreeze/water remover to help absorb any residual moisture.

After the tank has been dried, let it sit for 30 minutes and install the new fuel pump. These additional steps taken during a fuel pump replacement will ensure that no contaminants will damage the new fuel pump.

This video is sponsored by Carter

