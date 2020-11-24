VIDEO: OSHA Inspections

Click Here to Read More

No, it’s not some horrible Halloween prank – OSHA really DOES have your shop’s best interest at heart.

As strange as it may be to think about, OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program can offer a no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health analysis of your shop. Well-trained consultants work with managers and employees to identify workplace hazards, provide advice for compliance and assist with implementing or improving your safety and health programs.

This program, largely funded by OSHA and delivered by state governments, is primarily targeted to smaller businesses, and most consultations take place on site. And because the services are separate from enforcement, they don’t result in penalties or citations.

Guess what else – it’s confidential, too. Your name, your business’ name and any information you provide about your workplace, plus any unsafe or unhealthy working conditions that the consultant uncovers, will not be reported routinely to the OSHA inspection staff.

All you have to do is to correct serious job safety and health hazards – a commitment that you’re expected to make prior to the actual visit and carry out in a timely manner. Let’s face it – if they find something it’s probably better to take care of it now, rather than later.

Sure, you may be afraid to voluntarily submit to an OSHA inspection even if you are careful about following the rules and staying aware of the top violations in your business category. And an on-site consultation is not a guarantee your business will pass an OSHA inspection, but it’s a great start. Serious violations can cost you more than $13,000 each; Failure to fix can be another $13 large per day. Willfully ignoring the violation? How does $135,000 per violation sound? At those prices, can your shop afford to get a surprise visit from an OSHA inspector? Talk about a trick or treat!