Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: OSHA Inspections

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Learn about OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Advertisement


I’m from OSHA and I’m here to help you.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

No, it’s not some horrible Halloween prank – OSHA really DOES have your shop’s best interest at heart.

As strange as it may be to think about, OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program can offer a no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health analysis of your shop. Well-trained consultants work with managers and employees to identify workplace hazards, provide advice for compliance and assist with implementing or improving your safety and health programs.

This program, largely funded by OSHA and delivered by state governments, is primarily targeted to smaller businesses, and most consultations take place on site. And because the services are separate from enforcement, they don’t result in penalties or citations.

Guess what else – it’s confidential, too. Your name, your business’ name and any information you provide about your workplace, plus any unsafe or unhealthy working conditions that the consultant uncovers, will not be reported routinely to the OSHA inspection staff.

All you have to do is to correct serious job safety and health hazards – a commitment that you’re expected to make prior to the actual visit and carry out in a timely manner. Let’s face it – if they find something it’s probably better to take care of it now, rather than later.

Sure, you may be afraid to voluntarily submit to an OSHA inspection even if you are careful about following the rules and staying aware of the top violations in your business category. And an on-site consultation is not a guarantee your business will pass an OSHA inspection, but it’s a great start. Serious violations can cost you more than $13,000 each; Failure to fix can be another $13 large per day. Willfully ignoring the violation? How does $135,000 per violation sound? At those prices, can your shop afford to get a surprise visit from an OSHA inspector? Talk about a trick or treat!

Advertisement

If you think this may be right for your shop, contact your regional or area OSHA office for more information. I’m Doug Kaufman. Thanks for watching.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Checking For Spark Inside And Outside The Engine

Video: VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Video: VIDEO: Maintenance Module Walkthrough

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: OSHA Inspections

on

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

on

VIDEO: Alignment Is Key

on

VIDEO: Taking Advantage Of Business Opportunities
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Engine: Diagnosing Crankshaft Position Sensors

Diagnostics: Belt Alignment Measurement

News: BendPak Expands Relief Program, Offers Black Friday Deals

News: CRC Provides Interactive Online Training

Video: VIDEO: OSHA Inspections

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect