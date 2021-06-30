CC: Modern engines do not have wear caused by pieces of metal from the bearings circulating in the oil. The real cause of wear to the piston rings, cylinder walls, and bearings are carbon particles in the oil caused by higher-compression, hotter burning engines.

Some direct-injection engines can have unique timing cycles that can increase compression, temperatures, and exposure of the valves to the combustion chamber. This causes more stress on the oil. If the oil is not up to the specifications set forth by the manufacturer, the oil can be a contributor to the carbon problem. This is why manufacturers have introduced more new oil specifications in the past decade.

Oil additives can help to breakdown, disperse and even encapsulate carbon deposits and soot. But, all oil and additive packages break down over time and lose their effectiveness to control carbon deposits. This lifespan is a function of the quality of the oil and how the engine stresses the oil.