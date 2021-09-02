CC: Fifteen years ago, oil extractors were DIY products sold to a lot of consumers so they wouldn’t have to lift up their vehicle to change the oil. Now, well, it’s actually a recommended and required piece of equipment for a lot of vehicles.

For example, Audi and Mercedes-Benz actually advise using an oil extractor to change the oil in some of their vehicles. With this system, they can remove just about all of the oil out of the drain pan. This way, it’s very economical for them to change the oil and the filter which is usually on top of the engine.

But, there are some vehicles where this will not work. A great example of this is the 2.7-liter Ford V6. The dipstick actually goes into a separate well that has a small valve on it to ensure how much oil will be inside that little tiny crevice. If you insert (through the dipstick) one of these tubes, you’re only going to remove a few ounces of oil. This creates a problem.