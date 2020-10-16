A dendrogram chart can show the relationship between a code or symptom and the possible causes. This is how ProDemand by Mitchell 1 shows relationships between DTCs and components in 1Search Plus (or the ProView tab in 1Search Classic). In this video we show how a P0300 code for random misfires on a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe can be solved using a dendrogram. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
Video
VIDEO: New Diagnostic Charts And Graphs Can Optimize Repair
Here’s how ProDemand shows relationships between DTCs and components in 1Search Plus. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
Click Here to Read More