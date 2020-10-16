Connect with us
VIDEO: New Diagnostic Charts And Graphs Can Optimize Repair

 

Here’s how ProDemand shows relationships between DTCs and components in 1Search Plus. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
A dendrogram chart can show the relationship between a code or symptom and the possible causes. This is how ProDemand by Mitchell 1 shows relationships between DTCs and components in 1Search Plus (or the ProView tab in 1Search Classic). In this video we show how a P0300 code for random misfires on a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe can be solved using a dendrogram. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

