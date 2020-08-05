VIDEO: Need Help Finding Repair Information? Make A Call!

Your shop should have a five-minute rule when it comes to finding repair information. After the five minutes has elapsed, you need help. Repair information providers have your back with a technician hotline that is part of your subscription. Working the lines are repair information specialists that can help you find the information. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to use this asset to save time. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
