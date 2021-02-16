Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

A mass airflow sensor measures air entering the engine. This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
Advertisement

The sensor uses a hot wire that changes resistance as air passes over it. The wire can be contaminated and give false information to the engine management system. The source of the contamination could be a damaged filter or housing. When the sensor is contaminate, it can set code P0101 for Mass Air Flow Sensor Circuit Range/Performance.

This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

Video: VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

Video: VIDEO: Engine Knock Sensor Problems

Video: VIDEO: Why Headlight Bulbs Should Be Replaced In Pairs

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics

on

VIDEO: Working Together as a Team

on

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

on

VIDEO: Servicing Blower Motor Resistors
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics

News: Toyota To Debut 3 New EVs For US Market

News: Champion Oil Announces 2021 Racing Contingency Program

News: Advance, Team Penske Announce Innovative Partnership For 2021

News: Mayhew Tools Extends Sponsorship With SGB Racing

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Know Your Engine When Determining Spark Plug Service Intervals
Connect