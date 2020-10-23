Connect with us
VIDEO: Maintenance Module Walkthrough

 

Utilize this feature at the front counter and in the bays. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
The maintenance module in the Mitchell1 ProDemand One Search is often ignored by service advisors and technicians. But, it can be a powerful tool to sell maintenances services during the initial check in and inspection process.  The module contains tabs for services, locations, procedures, specs and reset methods. This video will show how to navigate the ProDemand maintenance module and utilize it at the front counter and in the bays. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

