VIDEO: Lighting And Bulb Error Messages

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Most late-model vehicles use a computer module to control the exterior lights on a vehicle. These modules can detect errors or problems with the lighting circuits like light high resistance, shorted and open circuits. When a bulb burns out it can produce a message in the instrument cluster and even a code. Andrew Markel discusses the procedures required to troubleshoot the circuit and to get the message to go away. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

