VIDEO: Lighting And Bulb Error Messages

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Most late-model vehicles use a computer module to control the exterior lights on a vehicle. These modules can detect errors or problems with the lighting circuits like light high resistance, shorted and open circuits. When a bulb burns out it can produce a message in the instrument cluster and even a code. Andrew Markel discusses the procedures required to troubleshoot the circuit and to get the message to go away. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.