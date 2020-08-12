Connect with us
VIDEO: Lift Points And Tire Information

 

This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
Anytime a vehicle is pulled into a bay a technician needs two critical pieces of information. First, you need to know how to lift the vehicle using the factory lift points. Second, you need to know wheel and tire information including TPMS procedures and lug nut torque. This video covers how some service information providers are consolidating this information so it is only one click away. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.

